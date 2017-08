The British Council and Apex Business Academy expand into new premises in Matara

The British Council is renowned for its English language teaching programmes across the world and in Sri Lanka. The institution works primarily in the areas of arts, education, and society, making notable strides over the years with programmes designed to make learning fun and intellectually stimulating. The British Council’s language programme is its flagship initiative; a wide range of courses to meet the needs of every type of learner-young and old-means that many Sri Lankans have mastered the basics and the many idiosyncrasies of the English language within the British Council’s learning spaces.