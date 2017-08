Refreshingly clean hair with The Body Shop’s Fuji Green Tea Hair Scrub

Apart from being exposed to heat, pollution, and myriad other external factors, one’s hair and scalp are also victims subject to the daily stresses of blow drying, and the damaging effects of numerous styling products which typically contain a cocktail of harsh chemicals. In order to restore damaged hair to its natural glory, it is favorable to move towards a hair care regimen which focuses on complete nourishment and care, as opposed to one which focuses solely on “shampooing and conditioning”.