Lamy awarded “Product Brand of the Year” at German Brand Award

As part of the celebratory gala at the German Historical Museum in Berlin, Lamy writing instruments was one of the big winners of the German Brand Awards in the king class “Excellence in Branding”, as the “Product Brand of the Year” and the winner in the “Industry Excellence in Branding – Office & Stationery” category. The versatile German stationery brand is made available in the Sri Lanka by Trident Distributors the sole distributor of Lamy in Sri Lanka.





“Lamy brought the LAMY 2000 into the market in 1966 and set the starting point for an impressively large piece of brand work, which has now lasted over decades. Thanks to the model brand leadership, Lamy has matured purposefully into one of the cosmopolitan brands of global relevance and is, therefore, best equipped for the emergence of a new era” said Andrej Kupetz, the managing director of the Design Council and a jury member of the German Brand Award.





The process of digitalization and the accompanying changes have posed a real challenge to stationery manufacturers such as Lamy. Lamy has recognized this challenge as an opportunity. “If everyday communication is increasingly taking place digitally, writing by hand takes on new relevance,” explains Beate Oblau, Head of Marketing at Lamy, Germany. “It is and remains to be one of the most personal forms of expression, as distinctive as a fingerprint. Lamy’s vision is to keep the pleasure of the individual quality of writing by hand alive – with stationery that matches the particular lifestyle and underlines the personality of its respective user.”





In 2016 as Lamy was launched in Sri Lanka, celebrating the 50th-anniversary globally with the claim “not just a pen”. Yasser Farook, Director of Trident Distributors speaking about the brand states, “The message that was launched internationally by Lamy, was the perfect approach as a Lamy is more than “just” a writing instrument. It can be a creative tool, with which we develop ideas and bring them to paper; a companion, which assists its user in important situations over years to come, or a design object, which is appreciated because of its special design. Therefore, “not just a pen” also incorporates the sum of qualities that distinguish Lamy and make it unique.”





The German Brand Award, the Design Council, and the German Brand Institute honour successful brands, with consistent brand leadership and sustained brand communication. An independent jury made up of brand experts from various fields decides who receives the award. The German Brand Award, initiated by the Design Council, strives to promote the competitiveness of German companies. The German Brand Institute, which was founded to strengthen activities in the field of brand leadership, is commissioned with the implementation of the competition.





As an independent family business, Lamy has been associated with Heidelberg since it was founded in 1930 and guarantees consistent high quality, “Made in Germany” designer writing instruments defined by timeless modern aesthetics and perfect functionality. Its story began over 50 years ago with the LAMY 2000: in 1966 and the model established the clear and unmistakable design which still defines the style of all the brand’s products today.





The company continues to set trends and has inspired writing enthusiasts around the world with its innovative colors and surface finishes. In this way, Lamy continues to reinvent itself and proves that a writing instrument is a genuine lifestyle accessory which expresses the pleasures of writing by hand and highlights the individuality of the owner.

