Lamy awarded “Product Brand of the Year” at German Brand Award

In 2016 as Lamy was launched in Sri Lanka, celebrating the 50th-anniversary globally with the claim “not just a pen”. Yasser Farook, Director of Trident Distributors speaking about the brand states, “The message that was launched internationally by Lamy, was the perfect approach as a Lamy is more than “just” a writing instrument. It can be a creative tool, with which we develop ideas and bring them to paper; a companion, which assists its user in important situations over years to come, or a design object, which is appreciated because of its special design. Therefore, “not just a pen” also incorporates the sum of qualities that distinguish Lamy and make it unique.”