The Fifth Annual CFA Capital Market Awards and Forecast Dinner

CFA Institute is a global financial body that sets professional standards for investment management practitioners and broadly engages other finance professionals through their interest and interactions with the investment management industry. The annual award ceremony is a much-anticipated event amongst the finance community. Speaking about this year’s awards, Rachini Rajapaksa, President, CFA Society Sri Lanka said, “We are pleased to hold the Capital Market Awards this year for the fifth consecutive time. We as CFA professionals like to ensure we set global standards and advocate for professional excellence that ultimately benefits society. This annual award ceremony enables us to reward and recognize local organizations and individuals who contribute to uphold the standards by adopting global best practices.”