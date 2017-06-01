ELANKANEWS : The Fifth Annual CFA Capital Market Awards and Forecast Dinner

Rachini Rajapaksa

The CFA Society Sri Lanka announces the fifth consecutive Capital Market Awards, which will be held on Tuesday, August 01st, 2017. The award ceremony recognises and rewards professionals who have established industry benchmarks and spearheaded governance and ethics to advance the domestic capital market. The theme of this year’s event will be to “Sharpen Your Investment Edge” focusing on consumerism and macroeconomic fundamentals driving the consumer sector in Sri Lanka.





CFA Institute is a global financial body that sets professional standards for investment management practitioners and broadly engages other finance professionals through their interest and interactions with the investment management industry. The annual award ceremony is a much-anticipated event amongst the finance community. Speaking about this year’s awards, Rachini Rajapaksa, President, CFA Society Sri Lanka said, “We are pleased to hold the Capital Market Awards this year for the fifth consecutive time. We as CFA professionals like to ensure we set global standards and advocate for professional excellence that ultimately benefits society. This annual award ceremony enables us to reward and recognize local organizations and individuals who contribute to uphold the standards by adopting global best practices.”





Mifnaz

Mifnaz Jawahar, the Capital Market Award Chairperson said, “The speakers at this year’s event will include Sharang Pant, Managing Director Nielson Sri Lanka and Ruvini Fernando, CEO of Guardian Fund Management. They will focus on enlightening the audience with an educational discussion on consumerism and more specifically on the macroeconomic fundamentals driving the consumer sector in Sri Lanka, highlighting how Sri Lanka is positioned against its peer nations.”





The previous year’s winners at the Capital Market Awards include NDB Bank Plc as the Best Investor Relations team; NDB Securities as the Best Stock Broking Research Team; JB Vantage Money Market Fund as the Best Unit Trust Fund; while the Best Equity Research Report went to Vajirapanie Bandaranayake of Bartleet Religare. This year once more, the ceremony will present all four awards. A rigorous evaluation process by an eminent panel of judges for each category is in place, with the judges commending on the marked improvement in the standard of submissions by participants over the years.

x

Labels: Sri Lanka Business