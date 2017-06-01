The Fifth Annual CFA Capital Market Awards and Forecast Dinner

The CFA Society Sri Lanka announces the fifth consecutive
Capital Market Awards, which will be held on Tuesday, August 01st, 2017. The
award ceremony recognises and rewards professionals who have established
industry benchmarks and spearheaded governance and ethics to advance the
domestic capital market. The theme of this year’s event will be to “Sharpen Your
Investment Edge” focusing on consumerism and macroeconomic fundamentals driving
the consumer sector in Sri Lanka.
CFA Institute is a global financial body that sets professional
standards for investment management practitioners and broadly engages other
finance professionals through their interest and interactions with the
investment management industry. The annual award ceremony is a much-anticipated
event amongst the finance community. Speaking about this year’s awards, Rachini
Rajapaksa, President, CFA Society Sri Lanka said, “We are pleased to hold
the Capital Market Awards this year for the fifth consecutive time. We as
CFA professionals like to ensure we set global standards and advocate for
professional excellence that ultimately benefits society. This annual award
ceremony enables us to reward and recognize local organizations and individuals
who contribute to uphold the standards by adopting global best practices.”
Mifnaz
Mifnaz Jawahar, the Capital Market Award Chairperson said, “The
speakers at this year’s event will include Sharang Pant, Managing Director
Nielson Sri Lanka and Ruvini Fernando, CEO of Guardian Fund Management. They
will focus on enlightening the audience with an educational discussion on
consumerism and more specifically on the macroeconomic fundamentals driving the
consumer sector in Sri Lanka, highlighting how Sri Lanka is positioned against
its peer nations.”
The previous year’s winners at the Capital Market Awards include NDB
Bank Plc as the Best Investor Relations team; NDB Securities as the Best Stock
Broking Research Team; JB Vantage Money Market Fund as the Best Unit Trust
Fund; while the Best Equity Research Report went to Vajirapanie Bandaranayake
of Bartleet Religare. This year once more, the ceremony will present all four
awards. A rigorous evaluation process by an eminent panel of judges for each
category is in place, with the judges commending on the marked improvement in
the standard of submissions by participants over the years.