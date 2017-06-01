ELANKANEWS : The Body Shop Launches campaign for a global ban on animal testing in cosmetic products

The Body Shop FAAT -: Mr. Trevor Rajaratnam, Director of Quest Holding Lanka Pvt Ltd,

Mr. Russell De Chernatony, Franchise Account Manager, The Body Shop International

The Body Shop is appealing for support to bring about a global ban on animal testing of cosmetic products and ingredients. Cosmetic animal testing has already been banned in the UK and the EU, but 80% of countries have no laws against it and more than 500,000 animals are used in cosmetic testing each year, according to animal protection organization, Cruelty-Free International.





FAAT is a partnership between Cruelty-Free International & the Body Shop and is their most ambitious campaign ever. It aims to achieve 8 million signatures for a global ban on animal testing in cosmetic products and ingredients through a United Nations International Convention.





Follow the link below to sign the petition:





http://www.thebodyshop.lk/ban-animal-testing





About The Body Shop:

The Body Shop is an iconic British retailer of ethical cosmetics and toiletries. It was founded by Anita Roddick in 1976 with the belief that businesses should ‘enrich, not exploit’. A philosophy of creating the best quality cosmetics and toiletries without exploiting the planet’s resources or people has driven the brand, which pursued sustainability and ethical business long before it became fashionable.

