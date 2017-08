JKOA strikes diamond again for Toshiba MFP’s

Commenting on the achievement, Head of Marketing at JKOA and Assistant Vice President of the John Keells Group, Malik Edwin said: “We are thankful to our loyal customers for their continued trust and our island wide dealer network for their unstinted support and I would be failing in my duty if I don’t give the due credit to our progressive sales and service teams island wide for their dedication towards upholding the company’s Diamond status in terms of sales. Our vision is to continue providing affordable, reliable and cutting-edge solutions to our customers which we believe will help them further increase efficiency and cut down on costs.” He further elaborated that JKOA intends to invest more on training their staff in the latest technology and aims to launch their new customer module within the current financial year to ensure that the customer receives a premium service aided by technology.