JKOA strikes diamond again for Toshiba MFP’s

Takeshi Kimura – General Manager, Toshiba TEC Singapore,

Malik Edwin – Head of Marketing/Assistant Vice President John Keells Group,

Philip Wu – Regional Manager, Toshiba TEC Singapore and

Aaron Wong – Country Manager, Toshiba TEC Singapore

Sri Lanka’s trusted office automation solutions provider John Keells Office Automation (Pvt) Ltd has yet again proven itself to be a true game changer by securing the Diamond Award for the fourth consecutive year at the Toshiba Annual Distributor Meeting 2017 held in Singapore. JKOA was recognized for its exceptional performance within FY2016/17 during which the company sold a record number of digital multi-functional copiers to their reputable clientele across Sri Lanka.





JKOA saw a 25% increase YOY for overall copier sales in 2016 while Toshiba’s color copier range recorded a staggering 30% growth in sales. Given its efficiency and cost effectiveness, the company’s Managed Print Solution business which debuted in 2014 saw a sharp increase in demand within the year in review.





Commenting on the achievement, Head of Marketing at JKOA and Assistant Vice President of the John Keells Group, Malik Edwin said: “We are thankful to our loyal customers for their continued trust and our island wide dealer network for their unstinted support and I would be failing in my duty if I don’t give the due credit to our progressive sales and service teams island wide for their dedication towards upholding the company’s Diamond status in terms of sales. Our vision is to continue providing affordable, reliable and cutting-edge solutions to our customers which we believe will help them further increase efficiency and cut down on costs.” He further elaborated that JKOA intends to invest more on training their staff in the latest technology and aims to launch their new customer module within the current financial year to ensure that the customer receives a premium service aided by technology.





JKOA’s record sales achievements were also well recognized with the company’s staff and dealer network, where they were rewarded with fully paid trips to Vietnam and Dubai respectively.





A fully owned subsidiary of one of Sri Lanka’s most respected conglomerates, JKOA has been the sole distributor for Toshiba digital multifunction copiers since 1992 and is also the authorized distributor for a plethora of reputed global office automation solutions.





JKOA is synonymous with innovation and has earned a reputation for itself as the most efficient service provider in the country since inception, offering unmatched warranty services, product support and assistance in relation to repairs and maintenance. JKOA’s after-sales program 2 6 1 +1 which guarantees a one-year warranty and a backup machine or unit free of charge in case of workshop repair are other benefits available to customers.

