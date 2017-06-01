ELANKANEWS : Graduate Management Admission Council opens NMAT by GMAC test center in Sri Lanka

NMAT by GMAC

Simplified process: Multiple login methods and increased payment options

In its endeavor to connect talent with right career opportunities, Graduate Management Admission Council today announced the commencement of NMAT by GMAC test center in Sri Lanka for the first time. This will help the MBA aspirants based in Sri Lanka to take the NMAT by GMAC test in their home country and apply to NMAT by GMAC accepting schools in India.





The registrations for NMAT by GMAC will remain open until October 14, 2017. NMAT by GMAC offers a candidate friendly registration process with unique features like ‘ multiple login methods’ and ‘additional payment options’ . Aspirants can register through www.nmat.org.in to undertake the test.





Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vikram Shah, Director, Product Management, GMAC said, “Indian business schools attract many candidates from SAARC region, to pursue management education many candidates from SAARC countries have to travel all the way to India to take the GME tests. NMAT by GMAC has always focused on the candidate convenience and opening a test center in Sri Lanka will help those candidates to take the test in their home country and apply to business schools in India.”





Mr. Gaurav Srivastava, Regional Director, South Asia , GMAC said, “Over the years we have seen an increase in demand for the NMAT by GMAC exam amongst candidates which has resulted in a 17% growth in registration numbers. The introduction of NMAT by GMAC in Sri Lanka will help the candidates to apply to Indian schools that are using the NMAT by GMAC exam and they can take the test in their home country and need not travel to India to take the test.”





4 International Test Centres

To further widen its reach, NMAT by GMAC has been made available in Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh in addition to Sri Lanka in order to boost diversity in classrooms.





Multiple login methods

Further simplifying the registration process, NMAT by GMAC has introduced the multiple login options for candidates. Considering the increased adoption of social media tools, candidates will be able to register for NMAT by GMAC through Google, Facebook etc. The candidates will be able to use the auto-generated One Time Password and even last year’s credentials to log in and register for the exam.





Easy payment options

Candidates can proceed with their payments through International credit card, UPI among other methods





Test center in Colombo, Sri Lanka

In order to ensure increased access and ease of students, a test center have been launched in Colombo, the details of the same can be found at www.nmat.org.in





Exclusive loan offers from HDFC Credila

Qualifying students can avail customized loan offers from HDFC Credila for their management studies





The students will have to appear for three sections – Language Skills, Quantitative Skills and Logical Reasoning. All the sections are individually timed with a total time of 120 minutes. Candidates can write the exam from the conveniently located test center in Colombo.





Aspirants can appear three times for NMAT by GMAC in a year’s testing period and can reschedule their exam by visiting the official website of the exam over 75 days testing period.





The exam allows a candidate to choose the order in which he/she would like to respond to each of the sections on the test and self-schedule the test date, time and location based on the availability of seats at each test center. Aspirants can also register for the exam through their mobile.





NMAT by GMAC exam registered 17% growth in its test registration in 2016. Total registrations closed at 82,928 in 2016 compared to 70,950 in 2015.





The NMAT by GMAC™ exam is accepted by the following institutes:





SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Xavier School of Human Resource Management, Bhubaneswar, Xavier School of Rural Management – Bhubaneswar,





Xavier School of Sustainability – Bhubaneswar, Xavier Faculty of Management (Urban Management & Governance) – Bhubaneswar, MISB Bocconi, ICFAI Business School (IBS), Hyderabad and other locations, Shiv Nadar University, Alliance University, VIT University, Amity University, Thapar School of Management, Woxsen School of Business Management, University of Petroleum & Energy Studies (UPES), GITAM School of International Business, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad Business School, GITAM University, SRM University, BML Munjal University and Mody University.





NMAT by GMAC

The Graduate Management Admission Council® (GMAC®) assumed ownership and management of the NMAT exam in India from the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) in 2015. The exam has been retitled as the NMAT by GMAC™. Given the opportunity Indian management education marketplace offers, the step was taken to further build the study of management education locally, regionally and globally, and to make admissions accessible and successful for more candidates.





The NMAT by GMAC™ exam is computer-delivered and gives each candidate a randomly generated test from a pool of questions, provided one-at-a-time. The exam has three sections — Language Skills, Quantitative Skills and Logical Reasoning. All three sections of the NMAT by GMAC™ exam are individually timed and test takers must answer questions and review answers to each section within the allotted time of 120 minutes. The NMAT by GMAC™ exam is currently being accepted by 16 colleges in India for their graduate management programs.

For further information, please visit: www.nmat.org.in

