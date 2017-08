FAO and the Ministry of Education support school garden initiative for better nutrition in Sri Lanka

At these comprehensive two-day workshops, education specialists have learned the different aspects of establishing and managing school gardens, from selecting a location and deciding the type of beds to create, to identifying the best tools and equipment. They have also learned about fertilizing, pruning and pest control by utilizing plant extracts and modern technologies. The education specialists have acquired the skills to impart this knowledge to the school community within each province. They have been provided a guideline and manuals which teachers, parents, and children can use in establishing the school garden. As the project includes knowledge about child nutrition, health, and education, it encourages the children to directly apply what they learn in their school gardens and replicates the same healthy habits at home. FAO has distributed gardening tools and resources to participating schools across the island to support the project’s sustainability.