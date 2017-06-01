ELANKANEWS : Strong Sri Lankan sales wins Gestetner best performance in RICOH Asia Pacific

Gestetner wins the RICOH Asia Pacific Award for Outstanding

Achievement in Units & Sales Revenue FY 2016

in multi-functional products (MFP) for the second time

Building on its winning legacy, Gestetner of Ceylon PLC once again won resounding recognition for its tremendous sales performance over the past year, rising above its peers in the Asia Pacific region to win the RICOH Asia Pacific Award for Outstanding Achievement in Units & Sales Revenue FY 2016 in multi-functional products (MFP).

Notably, Gestetner of Ceylon is currently the only distributor to have won this award, adding to its impressive two time win over the last three years, when Gestetner was awarded for achieving the highest units and highest value performances in the region.

This year’s award was presented by RICOH Managing Director, Kazuhisa (Kaz) Goto to Gestetner of Ceylon PLC Managing Director, Chandima Perera in the presence of RICOH General Manager, Business Operation Division, Tomo (Tomokazu) Ota at a prestigious distributor awards night that took place in Danang, Vietnam.

Commenting on the significance of this year’s award, Perera said: “It has been yet another remarkable year for Gestetner during which we have been able to achieve some of our best sales performances to date. The Sri Lankan market too continues to show great potential however it is important to keep in mind that our strong results were based on the collective efforts of all our departments - from Sales and Marketing to HR, Admin, Finance, MIS, P2P, Technical, Consumables and Tender - working towards a single goal, therefore in a very real sense, our entire team is a part of this award. Similarly, our valued customers have played an equally important role and we look forward to building on these vital partnerships moving forward.

“We take great pride and encouragement from the recognition that we have been able to win. Backed by the unmatched value and quality of our product portfolio, we are confident that we will continue to build on the strong momentum gathered in recent years, to meet growing demand with the very best solutions in the industry.”

In addition to the company award, five employees of the sales team at Gestetner of Ceylon were recognized for their remarkable contribution throughout the year. S. A. D. C. P Sumithraarachchi became the Gold winner for Excellent Sales Performance FY 2016. P Dileepa Achalanka De Silva, Mohamed Fawaz Fuji, M. Nadeeka, Shamali De Fonseka and Yogathas Ignesraj were also recipients of Excellent Sales Performance awards FY 2016.

Gestetner of Ceylon PLC’s rapidly growing portfolio includes the world’s leading office automation brands such as RICOH, BenQ, Fujitsu and Asus, in addition to its ground-breaking Papercut Document Management Solution and a range of services provided by Nashua Lanka (Pvt) Ltd. (Gestetner Offset) and Gestetner Printing Services (Pvt) Ltd. (Gestetner Outsource), under parent company Gestetner of Ceylon PLC.

RICOH Asia Pacific is a global technology company specialising in office imaging equipment, production print solutions, document management systems and IT services. Headquartered in Tokyo, the RICOH Group operates in over 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ending March 2015, the RICOH Group recorded worldwide sales approximating 18.5 billion USD.

