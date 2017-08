Keto On Your Feet: The Sandwich Factory and Fit.lk presents a 40 Day Transformation Challenge

Fit.lk will commandeer Go Keto’s fitness component while The Sandwich Factory [TSF] will take over the diet. TSF’s Hisham Cader was inspired to partner with Fit.lk after his own successful attempt with the programme under the guidance of Isuru and Natasha, the founders of Fit.lk. “It was really interesting because I was discovering a new way of eating and treating my body well,” he says. “But it was also pretty challenging to find the time to work out five days a week and ensure I was on the right diet as well-especially after a long day. That’s where The Sandwich Factory comes in; we’ll be providing a Keto dinner of choice from our menu on the forty day plan so that meals are something that you don’t have to worry about. The focus will be on committing to the workout.” In addition a full keto-friendly menu will be available at TSF throughout the day.