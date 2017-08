Drops of Light for luminous skin from The Body Shop

The Drops of the Light range was formulated on research conducted by The Body Shop about the science behind dark spots and pigmentation. Both are caused by the production of melanin, which rises to the surface of the skin when exposed to the sun. In-vitro studies have shown that red algae extract can inhibit key stages of the pigmentation process, and even after the production of melanin, to combat dark spots. The red algae driving the Drops of Light formula is rich with minerals, nutrients, and Vitamin C and has thrived for millions of years in the bracingly cold waters of the North Atlantic Sea. The Body Shop treats this plant gently to yield an extract that is then enriched with a potent Vitamin C derivative for the Pure Healthy Brightening Drops of Light skincare range.