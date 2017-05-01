ELANKANEWS : Drops of Light for luminous skin from The Body Shop

The Body Shop in Colombo has revealed its newest offering for bright and luminous skin with the debut of the Drops of Light skincare range in Sri Lanka. The formula combines the robust goodness of North Atlantic Red Algae extract with the finest ethically sourced raw ingredients from around the world for the glowing and even-toned skin.





Each product in the Drops of Light range targets the five key dimensions of healthy looking skin. The 5-in-1 formula will stimulate healthy brightness, translucency, and even tone while minimizing the appearance of pores to leave skin feeling smooth and supple. The range performed well in clinical studies on Asian women, reducing dark spots by 14% in eight weeks.

The Drops of the Light range was formulated on research conducted by The Body Shop about the science behind dark spots and pigmentation. Both are caused by the production of melanin, which rises to the surface of the skin when exposed to the sun. In-vitro studies have shown that red algae extract can inhibit key stages of the pigmentation process, and even after the production of melanin, to combat dark spots. The red algae driving the Drops of Light formula is rich with minerals, nutrients, and Vitamin C and has thrived for millions of years in the bracingly cold waters of the North Atlantic Sea. The Body Shop treats this plant gently to yield an extract that is then enriched with a potent Vitamin C derivative for the Pure Healthy Brightening Drops of Light skincare range.





Pure Resurfacing Liquid Peel from The Body Shop’s Drops of Light skin care collection

It is available in three forms. The rich, creamy clarifying foam wash can be used in the morning and evening for a luxurious lather that purifies without stripping the skin. The Pure Healthy Brightening Day Cream has a silky texture for 24-hour hydration and delivers smoother and plumper skin. The Pure Healthy Brightening Serum is a lightweight, fast absorbing and non-sticky serum that can be massaged in with just a couple of drops in the morning and evening. The Drops of Light range also includes a quick fix brightening essential Pure Resurfacing Liquid Peel, with transforming gel-to-peel technology that traps and gently peels off impurities and dead skin cells.





The clarifying foam and liquid peel use Community Trade Marula Oil cold pressed by an artisan community of women in Ondangwa, Northern Namibia. The lotion and serum use Community Trade Aloe Vera from Mexico, keeping true to The Body Shop vision of enriching communities and doing business sustainably.

